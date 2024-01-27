Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CL King started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE BE opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,826,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

