Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) were down 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 170,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 233,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Bluestone Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.
