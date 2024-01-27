BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 2nd

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

ZAG stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.46. The company had a trading volume of 166,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,826. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$12.67 and a 52 week high of C$14.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29.

