BMO Capital Markets Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $195.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $182.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PTC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in PTC by 71.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.