BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $38.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SGML opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,150,000 after purchasing an additional 475,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 104,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

