BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Shares of ZWU traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$10.37. 241,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,735. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.23.

