BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.32. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.82 and a 12-month high of C$24.61.

