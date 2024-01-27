BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Update

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNCCORP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.87. BNCCORP has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

Read More

