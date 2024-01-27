Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $214.13

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $214.13, but opened at $208.20. Boeing shares last traded at $202.89, with a volume of 4,608,119 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

