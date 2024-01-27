Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on the stock.

Boku Stock Performance

Boku stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £482.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16,250.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.10. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Boku

In other Boku news, insider Loren I. Shuster sold 47,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77), for a total value of £65,712.25 ($83,497.14). 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

