Bowleven’s (BLVN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Bowleven Trading Down 20.0 %

Bowleven stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 272,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49. Bowleven has a 12 month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Bowleven alerts:

About Bowleven

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.