Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bravo Multinational from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Bravo Multinational Trading Down 5.6 %

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BRVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 13,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Bravo Multinational has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

