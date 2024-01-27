Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.05. 5,533,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,098. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $484.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

