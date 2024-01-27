Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in ASML by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in ASML by 55.7% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 9,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,445.2% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $867.75. 1,614,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,580. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $883.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $725.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

