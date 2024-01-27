Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.65. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

