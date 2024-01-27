Breakwater Capital Group Invests $236,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 791,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

MUJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 92,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.39%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

