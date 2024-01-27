Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

