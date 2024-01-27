Breakwater Capital Group Sells 5,005 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NYSE LYG remained flat at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,185. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

