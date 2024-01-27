British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,144. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.
About British American Tobacco
