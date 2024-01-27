British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,144. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

