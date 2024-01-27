Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $207.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.37 and its 200 day moving average is $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

