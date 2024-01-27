Brokerages Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target at $11.17

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSVT. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

