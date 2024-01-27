Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target at $8.68

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

