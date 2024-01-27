Brokerages Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Target Price at $62.14

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFIN opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

