Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target at $61.63

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

Institutional Trading of Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 433,411 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Yum China by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2,069.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $35.49 on Monday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.