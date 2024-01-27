Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $160.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 458,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

