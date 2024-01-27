Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $87.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. 1,197,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

