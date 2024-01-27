Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $90.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. 1,197,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.