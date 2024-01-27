Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Gap Down to $84.36

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.36, but opened at $82.67. Brunswick shares last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 181,375 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

