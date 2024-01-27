Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
BMBL opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.79. Bumble has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
