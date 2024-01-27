Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in January

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,600.00.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

