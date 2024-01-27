Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 151.7% in January

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of BVVBY stock traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.17. 5,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,973. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$44.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.59.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

