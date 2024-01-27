Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Down 0.9 %

BUKS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 14,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,341. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.14%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

