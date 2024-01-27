Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 145,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 4,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,809,701 shares in the company, valued at $223,793,833.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $306,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,891 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 123,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.