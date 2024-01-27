Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CCD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

