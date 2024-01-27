CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAMP. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CAMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 408,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

