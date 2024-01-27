California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.35. 155,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,420. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

