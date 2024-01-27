California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,490. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

