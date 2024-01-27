California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,104,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $21,793,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $131.70. 219,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

