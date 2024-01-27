California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.55 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of New York Community Bancorp worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 868,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,737,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

