California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lear by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $5,119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lear by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.67. 525,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,778. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

