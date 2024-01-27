California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $70,749,000. State Street Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.28. 1,037,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,898. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

