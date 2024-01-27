California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 23,251 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.47. 978,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,978. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

