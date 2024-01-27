California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,107 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Credicorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Credicorp by 42.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 243,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.68. 110,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,674. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $160.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

