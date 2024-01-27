California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $68.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in California Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in California Resources by 102.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,713,000 after purchasing an additional 603,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

