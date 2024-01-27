Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,941,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 75.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 150.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,274 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

