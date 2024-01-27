Callon Petroleum’s (CPE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $32.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPE. Mizuho lowered Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

