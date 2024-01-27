Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$62.34 on Monday. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$32.65 and a 52-week high of C$69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.2813853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. Insiders have sold 90,719 shares of company stock worth $5,496,919 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

