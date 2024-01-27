Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,692. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

