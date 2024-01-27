Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $625.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.61. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.