Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,085. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

